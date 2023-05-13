Versatile Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba stars in new center back role for Mallorca

Ghana international, Iddrisu Baba delivered an outstanding performance for RCD Mallorca in their La Liga victory over Cadiz CF on Friday night.

The midfielder returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous match against Girona but was named as one of his team's three center-backs. Coach Javier Aguirre continued to put in pragmatic efforts to prevent relegation, with Baba replacing Dennis Hadzikadunic in the starting lineup.

The 27-year-old's versatility was once more evident as he fit right in and delivered an impressive performance.

His awareness and leadership of RCD Mallorca's backline helped the team retain a clean sheet on route to a narrow victory.

The home team defeated Cadiz thanks to a lone goal from Pablo Maffeo in the 16th minute.

RCD Mallorca now sits in 12th place, far outside of the relegation zone, and appears poised to remain in the Spanish La Liga at the conclusion of the season.

Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba has made 25 La Liga appearances this season. In their next match, they will face 14th-placed Almeria.