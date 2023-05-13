GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Versatile Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba stars in new center back role for Mallorca

Published on: 13 May 2023
Versatile Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba stars in new center back role for Mallorca
MALLORCA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 09: Iddrisu Baba of RCD Mallorca runs with the ball during the LaLiga Santander match between RCD Mallorca and Atletico de Madrid at Visit Mallorca Estadi on November 09, 2022 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Ghana international, Iddrisu Baba delivered an outstanding performance for RCD Mallorca in their La Liga victory over Cadiz CF on Friday night.

The midfielder returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous match against Girona but was named as one of his team's three center-backs. Coach Javier Aguirre continued to put in pragmatic efforts to prevent relegation, with Baba replacing Dennis Hadzikadunic in the starting lineup.

The 27-year-old's versatility was once more evident as he fit right in and delivered an impressive performance.

His awareness and leadership of RCD Mallorca's backline helped the team retain a clean sheet on route to a narrow victory.

The home team defeated Cadiz thanks to a lone goal from Pablo Maffeo in the 16th minute.

RCD Mallorca now sits in 12th place, far outside of the relegation zone, and appears poised to remain in the Spanish La Liga at the conclusion of the season.

Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba has made 25 La Liga appearances this season. In their next match, they will face 14th-placed Almeria.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more