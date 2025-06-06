Versatile Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Gyamfi seals move to Scottish club Aberdeen FC

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has completed his switch from Schalke 04 to Scottish side, Aberdeen Football Club.

The forward sealed his switch on Friday, June 6, with his new club unveiling him in a series of social media posts.

In an official announcement on the club’s website, it said, “Highly rated German youth international Emmanuel Gyamfi has signed for the Dons.

“The versatile left-back joins on a four-year deal from Bundesliga 2 side FC Schalke 04 for an undisclosed fee and subject to international clearance and VISA formalities.”

Emmanuel Gyamfi, 20, has moved to Aberdeen FC after progressing through the esteemed FC Schalke 04 academy, where he was highly regarded as one of their brightest prospects.

In his maiden interview after arriving at the Scottish club, the Ghanaian expressed his excitement, emphasising that he cannot wait to get started.

“I’m really happy to be here and so are my family, so I am ready to go,” he said.