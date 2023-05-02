Veteran coach Bashir Hayford avails himself for Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Veteran Ghana coach, Bashiru Hayford says he is capable of reviving Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko if he is allowed to coach either of them.

Both clubs have starved for a continental trophy since Hearts of Oak last won the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004. Since then both teams have had their turns representing the nation in African interclub competitions but have failed to even reach the last four in any of them.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Hayford who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko and Ashanti Gold during his time as head coach asserted that his current experience will help him lead any of the teams to African glory in the space of three years.

“I am ever ready to coach if called upon. Though I'm unattached now, I have not quit coaching.

“I am more mature now and my understanding of the game has grown, I am available for either Kotoko or Hearts.

“When allowed to coach any of these clubs, within 3 years, I will possibly deliver a continental trophy,” Coach Bashiru Hayford said.

“I normally use my first year of appointment to assess the players, groom the team and correct some mistakes. In the second year with some little infusion of new players, we are good to go. If we don't win the league in my second year, surely in the 3rd season it will be a done deal.

“We can possibly win a continental trophy but it will not be immediate.”

The experienced gaffer last coached Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities