Veteran coach Bashir Hayford open to coach Hearts of Oak

Veteran coach Bashiru Hayford has availed himself to join Hearts of Oak for the upcoming season as the Phobians continue their search for a new coach after the departure of David Ocloo.

The Phobians parted ways with Samuel Boadu in the early stages of last season following a poor run of results and was replaced with Serbian coach Slavko Matic.

However, Matic did not complete the season as fans agitated for his departure due to his inability to impress. He was then replaced by David Ocloo who was tasked to lead the team as an interim boss until the end of the season.

The former Kotoko assistant coach also struggled to handle the team as he settled for a 12th-place finish and eventually escaped a relegation scare.

The team confirmed his departure a few days ago indicating the need for a new boss urgently and Bashir Hayford has emerged as a possible candidate for the job.

According to Hayford, his experience is enough to help him manage any team regardless of its pedigree.

“Why not? I am ever ready if only they see me as a helper,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Mothers FM.

“Look at my pedigree. I don’t know the team that will be difficult for me to coach if given the opportunity. For now they won’t advertise for you to apply but I am ever ready if only they see me as a helper.”

The 65-year-old is looking to return to club football after two years away, having previously worked with Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko, Medeama, and Hearts of Lions.

The seasoned coach was most recently in charge of Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League. He won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko in 2008 and again with AshantiGold in 2015.