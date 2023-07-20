Veteran coach Isaac Opeele Boateng charges GFA to respond to Chris Hughton hate claims

Veteran Ghanaian coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to publicly state its position on Chris Hughton following the recent criticisms aimed at the Black Stars coach.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager's performance in his first three games in charge of the Black Stars have erupted criticisms from top brass from the GFA with the latest being Executive Council members who have aired their frustration about the output of the manager.

Following the departure of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton was unveiled as head coach in March against reports that suggested he was not preferred by the GFA.

According to reports, the GFA may have favored another candidate over Hughton but had to kowtow to the preference of the Sports Ministry.

In light of these allegations, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has resorted to social media to express his displeasure and demand clarification from the GFA.

“With this clandestine attempt to paint the GFA as haters of Chris Houghton, what is the GFA waiting for? GFA has to come out to state its full backing for Hughton,” Opeele tweeted.

"Hughton is the public coach and at this stage he is UNTOUCHABLE. Touching such coaches will..."