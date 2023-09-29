Veteran coach J.E Sarpong advices Medeama against defensive approach ahead of Horoya game

Renowned tactician Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong better known as J.E Sarpong has offered advice to Ghana Premier League holders Medeama SC, urging them not to adopt a defensive approach as they face Horoya AC in the decisive match of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions have already touched down in Guinea in preparation for the pivotal encounter against Horoya AC scheduled for Saturday.

Medeama enters the return leg with a favourable position, having secured a 3-1 victory at home against the formidable Guinean opponent. The Tarkwa-based side aim to maintain its advantage as they aspire to advance further in the competition.

Having coached both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the past, J.E Sarpong has advised Medeama to be vigilant in their approach as they aim to break into the money zone of the competition and redeem the image of Ghana football.

“In Africa, we don’t have an advantage at home or away, the way you approach the game tactically and the approach you adopt when you are going away to play" he said.

“If you go there and you try to sit back, you are in trouble. So I expect Medeama SC to open up and play and face them one on one" he continued.

“They will be able to qualify and come back but when they sit back and try to absorb pressure with the view that they will go on counter, you don’t know the Arsenal of those people you are going to play".

Medeama SC are hoping to match the record of Berekum Chelsea, the last Ghanaian club to have reached the group stage of the prestigious competition, which they achieved 11 years ago.