Veteran coach J.E Sarpong says Ghana can't win 2023 AFCON

Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has expressed his candid belief that the Black Stars face a challenging road ahead in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His statement comes in the wake of the national team's lacklustre performances in recent friendly matches against Mexico and the United States, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat and a heavy 4-0 loss, respectively.

With less than three months until the 2023 AFCON kicks off, Sarpong, a former head trainer of Great Olympics and Ebusuaa Dwarfs, emphasised that the Black Stars' prospects appear difficult, especially given their placement in a group alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

"At the moment, it is impossible for Ghana to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is a fact. It will even take a miracle for Ghana to qualify for the next round of the tournament."

"In our case, we have lost to Comoros and have been struggling to win games, so it will be difficult for Ghana to win the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast."

“I will implore Ghanaians to lower their expectations because it will take a miracle for us to qualify for the next round of the tournament. We are not the favourite to win the tournament,” he added.

The last time Ghana won the AFCON trophy was in 1982 in Libya, and the forthcoming competition, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, presents a significant challenge for the national team.