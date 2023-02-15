Veteran coach JE Sarpong blames football management for players' inability to excel in Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has expressed his concerns about the management of football in Ghana.

According to the veteran coach, players are unable to reach their full potential due to negligence from management.

He made these remarks while commenting on the recent performance of Abednego Tetteh at Bibiani Goldstars.

Sarpong, who previously coached Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, attributed Tetteh's excellent form to good management.

The former Hearts of Oak and King Faisal player has been in fine form since joining Bibiani Gold Stars in the second transfer window, scoring seven goals so far and is just one goal shy of the top scorer race in the Ghana premier league.

"If a player returns from abroad, it depends on how you handle him to get what you want from him. There are a lot of things that undermine the performance of players. They don't play well at times because of how we treat them," Sarpong said as reported by Footballghana

He praised the management skills of Michael Osei, the coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, for bringing out the best in Tetteh.

Sarpong believes that the former player's experience and understanding of monetary issues have helped Tetteh to perform well.

"Now, Tetteh is happy, and look at how he is playing. Can you tell me Abednego Tetteh is a bad player? It is because of the deficiencies in football management in the country," he added.

Sarpong's comments highlight the need for better management in football in Ghana, to enable players to reach their full potential and perform at their best.