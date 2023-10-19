Veteran coach JE Sarpong expresses doubt in Ghana's AFCON victory chances

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel (JE) Sarpong, has cast doubt on the Black Stars' prospects of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

This scepticism arises following a recent 4-0 defeat at the hands of the USA, coupled with a 2-0 loss to Mexico during the October international break.

These matches revealed numerous shortcomings within the team, notably their lack of attacking threat, as Ghana managed just two shots on target in both games.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in November for the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros. The AFCON competition is set to kick off in January 2024, with the group stage featuring Ghana, record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

JE Sarpong expressed his concerns, stating, "At the moment, it is impossible for Ghana to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is a fact. It will even take a miracle for Ghana to qualify for the next round of the tournament," during an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

"In our group, everyone is talking about Egypt because they are the most successful team in AFCON, but they seem to be struggling recently, and I think the focus should be on Cape Verde and Mozambique," he added.

Sarpong continued, "In our case, we have lost to Comoros and have been struggling to win games, so it will be difficult for Ghana to win the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. I will implore Ghanaians to lower their expectations because it will take a miracle for us to qualify for the next round of the tournament. We are not the favourite to win the tournament," he emphasised, highlighting the challenges the Black Stars may face in their quest for AFCON success.