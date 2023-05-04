Veteran coach Kuuku Dadzie willing to solve Kotoko's defensive issues

Veteran Ghanaian coach, James Kuuku Dadzie, has availed himself to support Asante Kotoko as a technical advisor.

Having last coached Ebusua Dwarfs, the experienced gaffer has been unattached but is willing to offer his expertise to the Porcupine Warriors who have struggled all season in their bid to defend the Ghana Premier League title.

Dadzie says he isn't willing to return to the dugout but could help make amendments with his technical expertise. According to him, one problem at Asante Kotoko that he intends to solve is their defensive issues.

“For now, I'm not keen on day-to-day coaching, but I have the technical expertise so as a technical advisor. I can impact both the playing body and the technical team at Kotoko if called upon.

“Football is more like schooling, we have the practical and theoretical aspects. I can deal with the theoretical aspect.

“I'm a CAF instructor who trains coaches so I will be able to impact them. I have seen the goals Kotoko is currently conceding and it's all about their training regime," he added.

Kotoko are now fifth on the league log with 43 points after 29 matches. They will play their 30th match at the Baba Yara Stadium against Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday.