Veteran coach urges Ghana FA to give new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton long-term contract

Veteran trainer Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to offer the new head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, a long-term contract to build a strong team.

The GFA recently announced Hughton, an Irish-Ghanaian gaffer, as the new coach of the senior national team.

Speaking on the Super Sports Show on Original FM, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach emphasised the importance of giving Hughton a long-term contract, as team building takes time. "It's a good idea to give coach Chris Hughton a long-term contract because team building takes time," he said.

Hughton is set to arrive in Ghana on Friday and will be officially unveiled by the GFA on Monday, March 20 in Kumasi. His first task will be to lead the Black Stars in the next round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

J.E Sarpong's comments have drawn attention to the need for a long-term plan for the Black Stars. The team has struggled in recent years, and the GFA hopes that Hughton's appointment will lead to a resurgence of success. With a long-term contract, Hughton would have the time and stability necessary to build a team that can compete at the highest level.