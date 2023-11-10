Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobi defends Black Stars coach Chris Hughton amid dismissal speculations

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobi has taken a bold stance, declaring that parting ways with Hughton at this crucial juncture would be an ill-advised move

His remarks follow increasing speculation regarding the possible dismissal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton due to reported poor performance.

As Hughton faced a critical meeting with the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee, Pobi's resolute defense injected an element of intrigue into the unfolding drama, pushing back against the growing whispers of change within the coaching ranks.

While the Ghana Football Association has downplayed the reports of Hughton's potential departure, the coach remains resolute, reaffirming his commitment to the team and unveiling the 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

"Any thought of sacking Chris Hughton is wrong. Ghana is preparing to play qualifiers against Comoros and Central African Republic, and you are saying you are changing the coach," Pobi emphatically stated in an interview with Peace FM.

Ghana's national football team is gearing up to host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, followed by a crucial away match against Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.