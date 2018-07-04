Veteran football administrator Kofi Manu insists government has not been fair to Ghana FA

Experienced football administrator Kofi Manu says government has been unfair to the Ghana FA over its handling of the Anas’ exposé which has brought football on its knees in the country.

Football has grind to a halt in the powerful African nation after an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed alleged widespread corruption in the game.

There is a free on all football activities with the headquarters of the Ghana FA labelled as a crime scene by the security agency.

Football figures caught in the cross-fire appear to have lost the media trial as government continue to take steps to dissolve the federation.

With no end in sight in reaching a consensus on the current development, the outspoken football administrator has accused government of being unfair to the FA.

“Why is the government being unfair to the GFA? he quizzed on Happy FM on Wednesday

What crime has been committed at the GFA Secretariat to be labelled as a crime zone?

“Is it because it’s football? Why is the government not taking steps to dissolve the Electoral Commission too?

“Some top officials of the Electoral Commission have been sacked for one infraction or the other, why are they not dissolving the institution?

FIFA has appointed businessman Dr Kofi Amoah and Ghana FA technical director Francis Oti-Akenteng to liaise with CAF and the world governing body to facilitate the participation of Ghanaian teams in international tournaments.