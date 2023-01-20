Veteran Ghanaian Coach Sarpong warns Kwesi Appiah on applying for  Black Stars job 

Veteran Ghanaian football coach J.E. Sarpong has advised Kwesi Appiah says the Ghana FA will not consider the former Black Stars coach for the vacant job.

According to Coach Sarpong, Kwesi Appiah was sacked by this same administration when his contract expired four years ago.

He advised the 61-year-old to rescind his decision to apply for the vacant job because he will not even be considered.

“Kwesi Appiah should not involve himself with these GFA people. Looking at the circumstances under which he left the Black Stars, he should have advised himself that there are clubs in the country he can coach, but why is he always going after the national team?", Coach Sarpong said on Happy FM.

“In Egypt, look at how people insulted and abused him. So he hasn’t learned a lesson from it. The chances are that they will not give him the job. So why is he going there. "These are the same people who fired you."

He added: “Is it the right time for Kwesi Appiah to return to the Black Stars. "Do you think these people, whom you washed in public, will be able to work with you?" "Where he is heading is on slippery ground."

The GFA is expected to name a new coach before Ghana’s next assignment in March in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.