Veteran Ghanaian defender Kevin Amankwaah retires after leaving Bath City

Ghanaian defender Kevin Osei-Kuffour Amankwaah has called time on his footballing career following the expiration of his contract at English lower-tier side Bath City.

Amankwaah, who has featured for fourteen clubs since making his debut as a teenager with Bristol City in 2000, has waved goodbye to the sport after Bath City decided against extending his contract in the wake of the just ended campaign.

The 37-year-old began his career at Bristol City before joining Yeovil Town after loan spells at Torquay Town and Cheltenham Town.

He went on to amass 426 appearance for thirteen different clubs before joining Bath City in 2017.

But he battled injuries which kept him out of action for the large part of the just ended season.

Despite his injury woes, he managed to clock 11 appearances for the side last term.