Veteran Ghanaian journalist Kuntu Blankson wins top award

Legendary Westgold Radio broadcaster Kuntu Blankson was on Saturday honoured as the 2018 'Best Sports Presenter' in Western region.

The 2018 Western showbiz awards gala assembled all broadcast Journalists in the region, rewarding excellence and high standards in journalism.

Several presenters were honoured on the night with Westgold Radio’s DJ Tablet winning the Best Radio DJ Awards in the region.

The super sports morning show hosted by ace broadcaster Kuntu Blankson on Westgold Radio, which is currently the most listened to sports radio program in the region by a mile making him the overwhelming favourite for the award.