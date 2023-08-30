Veteran Ghanaian referee Bernard Doudo passes away

The Eastern Regional Referees Association, along with the Ghana Referees Association and many others in the football scene, were stunned to hear the announcement of the demise of youthful referee Bernard Doudu.

The football spiral has been declined into mourning after referee Bernard Duodu, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a protracted illness.

Referee Bernard Doudo was involved in an accident two years ago when vacating Kade to Cape Coast for lectures, and since then he has been combatting illness before breaking off yesterday.

Bernard ceased to function in his early 30’s after attaining his professional refereeing license in 2017. He was an excellent referee.

He was a “kind-hearted member” and a “football person through and through.” He has no wife but is survived by a child.

The late referee Bernard Doudu was a trained teacher at Atobriso near Asuom and a Sports Secretary for Atobriso Circuit in the Kwaebibirem Municipality.

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), offers its condolences to the football fraternity, family, and friends of our beloved Referee Bernard Doudu.

Undoubtedly, we have relinquished an incredible soul and he will forever not be forgotten. May he rest in peace.

EASTERN RFA COMMUNICATIONS