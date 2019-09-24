Veteran Sports Journo 'Sometymer' Otuo-Acheampong files to contest Ghana FA Executive Council seat

Renowned Sports Journalist Otuo-Acheampong Barimah Boadaa has filed his nomination to contest one of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council seats.

The General Manager of Kumasi based Asokwa Deportivo FC wants to vie for one of the three slots for Division One League clubs.

He has been a member of the Ghana FA Media Committee since 2005 and served as a Black Satellites Management Committee member.

In 2012, he was awarded by the Premier League Board for his contributions for the Ghana Premier League.

Sometymer, as he is affectionately called, was a member of two-man delegation for the GFA at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan in 2016.

The former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Executive Council member is a result oriented Public Administrator who possess the ability to clearly express ideas to clients and build positive relationship with them.

Otuo-Acheampong is a product of University of Ghana (Legon) and has also studied at the Ghana Institute of Marketing and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He again holds an MSc in Supply Chain Management from the Coventry University in the UK and holds a Certificate in "Essential Skills in Negotiation" from Michigan University(USA).

Sometymer has lectured in Public Administration, Public Procurement, Strategic Management and Office Administration at the Christian Service University College in Kumasi.

He has worked with several radio stations and media houses in Ghana including Luv FM, Fox FM, Hot FM, Kessben FM and Sikka fm.

Sometymer is a member of International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Ashanti Regional chairman of SWAG