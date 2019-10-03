Vetting results of Ghana FA Presidential aspirants delayed, to be released tomorrow

The anxiety facing Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirants will extend till tomorrow (Friday) after the Vetting Committee asked for a 24 hour extension to present their report, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The seven candidates were sitting on tenterhooks on Thursday as the vetting report was expected to have been released at 16:00 GMT.

The massive work load on the committee after one week of vetting more than 50 candidates for various positions has resulted in them asking for an extension of their mandate.

The Normalisation Committee has approved the 24 hour extension with the report expected to be presented to the caretaker body by 11am on Friday.

This will further extent the anxiety of the Presidential candidates who are awaiting the results of whether they have been cleared to stand the elections after the integrity tests.

The aspirants were taken through vetting to ascertain their level of integrity and also ensure the right persons is fit to administer Ghana Football which has suffered serious setback after the Anas exposé on corruption in the game.

As earlier reported by Ghana’s football leading website, some top guns in the race are likely to be disqualified with a reportage already out on one of the candidates forging a letter head of the FA.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that some of the presidential aspirants may fall out of the race due to petitions sent to the Vetting Committee on their conduct in the past.

Also the most likely candidates to be dropped from the race are the Regional FA aspirants as some are likely to disqualified based on petitions sent to the vetting committee.

The seven aspirants, Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie, George Ankomah, Amanda Clinton, Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Kwaku Osei and Nana Yaw Amponsah who are competing for the seat will know their fate later today when the vetting report is released.