VfB Stuttgart happy with Ghana-born Roberto Massimo's development in Portugal

Roberto Massimo was loaned out to Academico Viseu in Portugal's second division in the summer because the VfB winger needed regular playing time, and he is getting it.

The German youth international, who was born in Ghana to a Liberian mother and an Italian father, has started six games and scored three goals in nine appearances. That is an excellent return, and according to BILD, VfB are pleased with Massimo's progress in Portugal.

The loan will be valid until the summer of 2023.

One problem remains; Massimo's susceptibility to injury, which keeps throwing him back. In the two games before the World Cup break, Massimo was absent due to a muscle injury and will be out indefinitely.

Is it due to a lack of training? During his time at VfB, Massimo regularly drove to fitness guru Yannick Obenauer (50) in Frankfurt. This is no longer an option given the large distance.

The 22-year-old was raised in Germany and opted to represent them internationally.