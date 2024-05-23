VfB Stuttgart sign promising talent Justin Diehl on long-term contract

VfB Stuttgart have officially announced the signing of German-born Ghanaian youngster Justin Diehl, adding a dynamic new element to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The talented left winger, who previously played for relegated FC Koln, joins the Swabians on a free transfer and has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2029.

Diehl, who made seven appearances for FC Koln in the Bundesliga this past season, brings valuable experience and potential to Stuttgart.

His move to VfB Stuttgart marks a significant step in his career, offering him a fresh start after a challenging period in Cologne, which included a suspension.

Fabian Wohlgemuth, the sporting director of VfB Stuttgart, expressed his excitement about the new acquisition.

Diehl himself is eager to embrace this new opportunity.

With this strategic signing, VfB Stuttgart aim to bolster their attacking options and build a stronger squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The club's commitment to developing young talent is evident in their acquisition of Diehl, who is poised to make a significant impact in the seasons to come.