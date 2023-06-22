VfL Bochum sign Ghanaian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng from FC Magdeburg

Bundesliga side VfL Bochum have secured the signing of Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, a German-born Ghanaian midfielder.

The 25-year-old player has completed his transfer from FC Magdeburg, a team in the second-tier league. Kwarteng has inked a contract with Castroper Strabe that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Born in Stuttgart, Kwarteng received training at prestigious clubs such as VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, and TSG Hoffenheim.

He began his professional football journey with Hamburger SV, where he appeared in 69 matches and made his debut in the second division of the Hanseatic League.

During his time at HSV, he accumulated a total of 72 appearances, contributing 27 points. Kwarteng finally experienced a breakthrough when he joined Magdeburg.

With 43 competitive games under his belt at FC Magdeburg, Kwarteng played a significant role in 23 goals. He has achieved notable success with the Magdeburg team, including winning the championship in the third division and earning promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga two seasons ago.

Additionally, he helped secure the state cup in Saxony-Anhalt. In the recently concluded season, the midfielder enjoyed his best performance to date, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.