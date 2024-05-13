GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Vice President bawumia breaks ground for modern Gambaga Sports Complex

Published on: 13 May 2024
Vice President bawumia breaks ground for modern Gambaga Sports Complex

A wave of enthusiasm swept through Gambaga in the Northeast Region as Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, broke ground for the development of a state-of-the-art sports complex on Monday morning.

The facility aims to provide advanced sporting amenities for local youth and serve as a communal gathering place.

During the sod-cutting event, attended by numerous enthusiastic young people, Dr. Bawumia expressed that the Gambaga Sports Complex would significantly benefit the youth by offering a platform to exhibit their athletic skills while granting nearby teams access to quality infrastructure.

In addition to this latest endeavour, Dr Bawumia previously unveiled the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu, constructed through personal funding. Construction firm Wembley Sports plans to finish building the Gambaga facility within five months using financial support from Ghana Gas.

Facilities included in the design encompass seating for 1,000 spectators, a VIP section, restrooms for both patrons and participants, locker rooms, and various administrative offices.

 

