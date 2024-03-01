Vice President Bawumia to commission University of Ghana Stadium for African Games

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has invited stakeholders to the commissioning of the University of Ghana sports stadium, which will take place on March 1, 2024.

The 11,000-capacity facility has been completed and is ready to host the African Games 2023.

The commissioning ceremony will be graced by His Excellency Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, as the special guest of honour.

In a letter addressed to all stakeholders, the ministry extended an invitation to attend the event, which marks the final stage of preparations for the games.

The letter highlighted the significance of the commissioning, stating that it represents the culmination of efforts to prepare for the largest sporting event on the continent, which will bring together over 13,000 athletes, officials, technicians, and volunteers from 54 countries.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, along with the Borteyman Sports Complex and seven other venues, will serve as competition venues for the games.

The ministry expressed its appreciation for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and looked forward to their participation in the historic event.