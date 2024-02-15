Vice President Bawumia to grace JA Kufuor Cup as Asante Kotoko face Nsoatreman

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to be the special guest of honour at the highly anticipated JA Kufuor Cup, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The fixture will feature a clash between Ghana Premier League sides Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, both vying for the coveted trophy.

Dignitaries from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association (GFA), and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are expected to join the Vice President in pledging their support for the event.

Organized by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the JA. Kufuor Cup aims to raise funds and honour the profound legacy of the former President.

Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah, and GFA President Kurt Okraku have already expressed their support for the match, purchasing over 5000 match tickets to be distributed to football fans for the showdown.

This marks the second edition of the JA Kufuor Cup, following the maiden edition between Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The presence of Vice President Bawumia and other esteemed guests adds a significant level of prestige to the occasion, highlighting the importance of the cup in celebrating President Kufuor's legacy and contributing to charitable causes.