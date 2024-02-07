Vice President Dr Bawumia pledges to eliminate controversial betting tax 

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has promised to abolish the contentious 10% tax on sports betting and lotteries if elected president in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The move comes as part of a broader strategy to address taxation concerns and foster a more favourable fiscal environment.

During a recent address outlining his vision for the country, Dr. Bawumia unveiled plans to implement new policies in 2025, providing the fiscal space necessary to eliminate specific taxes, including the Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, emissions tax, and the criticized betting tax. He assured that these changes would not compromise the deficit target.

"With the policy measures implemented thus far, we have outperformed the IMF fiscal deficit target of 5% of GDP by attaining a fiscal deficit of 4.2% in 2023. The new policies that I am proposing to implement in 2025 will give us the fiscal space to eliminate some taxes such as the VAT on electricity, the emissions tax and the betting tax without compromising our deficit target."

The betting tax, particularly unpopular among the youth, has faced significant backlash since its introduction. Dr. Bawumia's commitment to its removal aligns with his overarching goal of creating policies that contribute to the nation's overall development and well-being.

Former President John Mahama has also expressed a willingness to review the sports betting tax, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape regarding this contentious issue.

Highlighting the government's achievements in sports infrastructure, Dr. Bawumia emphasised the completion of six new multi-purpose sports stadiums, ongoing projects in each of the ten old regions, and the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon. Notable progress has also been made with the development of multi-sports facilities at Borteyman for the African Games.

Moreover, the Vice President pointed out a substantial increase in public astroturf facilities, from three in 2016 to over 150 at present, with many more in progress.