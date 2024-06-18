Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia congratulates Hasaacas Ladies, set to host WPL champions

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the winners of the 2023/24 Women's Premier League Hasaacas Ladies.

Dr Bawumia is looking forward to hosting the Ghanaian champions as preparations begin ahead of the WAFU Zone B Championship and subsequently the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party charged the team to even go a step further than they did in the inaugural season of the continental championship, where they finished as silver medalists.

“I have taken notice of your stellar performance in the just ended Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League,” he wrote in a letter sent to Hasaacas Ladies.

“Congratulations to the management, technical team, playing body, and fans on your impressive achievement of winning your 5th league title and qualifying to represent Ghana at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, WAFU Zone," he added.

The Doos defeated rivals Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final of the Women's Championship last week to reclaim their title.

Hasaacas Ladies will compete in the WAFU Championship later this year as a qualification tournament for the Champions League.

Below is the full letter to Hasaacas Ladies: