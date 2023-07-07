Victor Aidoo cites mistreatment for Hearts of Oak exit

Hearts of Oak forward, Victor Aidoo has disclosed that he won’t extend his contract with the club due to the treatment meted out to him.

The 24-year-old joined the Phobians on a four-year deal from Samartex in 2020. During this period, the attacker was sent on loan to RTU before returning to the club. Aidoo’s contract with Hearts has run out and he has no intention of extending his stay.

“My contract with the club has ended so it’s over. I lost interest in renewing my contract because of the treatment I was given,” Aidoo told Kessben Sports.

“When I had one year left on my contract, they (Hearts of Oak) told me to extend it so they send me out on loan. I suggested to them that the contract be terminated on mutual agreement but they refused. They told me to stay at home and that they would pay my salary. I obliged and was at home until the white man (Slavko Matic) came and brought me back into the team,” he added.

By Suleman Asante