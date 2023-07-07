Victor Aidoo says interference in player selection has hindered many talents in Ghana

Former Hearts of Oak SC striker Victor Aidoo says the leaderships of various clubs influence coaches to make wrong choices for matches which ends up hindering the chances of promising talents.

The forward was recounting his time at Hearts of Oak and explained his observation of the level of the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the league is a highly competitive one with lots of talents. However, most of these talents are not given adequate opportunities in the field of play due to the parochial interest of some administrators and other authorities of clubs.

“Our league is very good and competitive,” he said when asked about the state of the Ghana Premier League.

“The challenge we face in our league now is player influence. The leadership of the club controls coaches in terms of player selection and others so we are unable to see the good talents in Ghana.”

“Players who normally perform at training sometimes struggle to even make the matchday squad but you could see players who don’t train, yet make up the squad, it’s a clear indication of the influence I am talking about,” he said.

Aidoo last appeared for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League in April, when Hearts of Oak defeated King Faisal.

He left the club after three seasons in which he scored 11 goals in 51 games.