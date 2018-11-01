Victor Anichebe: Ex-Nigeria forward describes former teammate as disgrace to African football over unpaid £10,000 debt

Former West Brom striker Victor Anichebe has described ex-teammate Stephane Sessegnon as disgrace to African football after the Beninois midfielder failed to pay £10,000 he borrowed him.

Anichebe posted this message on Instagram before deleting it.

However, it was screen grabbed apparently before the post was taking off, it was saved and later circulated on social media.

Anichebe, 30, claimed his ex team-mate owed him and now- Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu £10,000 each.

In the post, Anichebe wrote.

“This guy Stephane Sessegnon asked me to borrow him £10k.

“I’ve been chasing him for it for a long period of time now but he ignores my calls, messages and any form of contact.

Two months ago, ex-Ghana international Derek Boateng sued former Fulham right-back John Paintsil to refund $20,000 he borrowed in camp during the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa.