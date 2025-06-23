Victor Oduro set to join Asante Kotoko in three-year deal

Asante Kotoko are set to complete the signing of highly-rated right-back Victor Oduro from Nations FC today, sources close to the deal have confirmed.

The 24-year-old defender is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will see him officially become a Kotoko player ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Oduro’s arrival is part of the Porcupine Warriors’ plans to rebuild and reinforce their squad after a disappointing campaign last season.

Oduro previously worked under Coach Abdul Karim Zito at Dreams FC, a connection that is believed to have influenced Kotoko’s interest in the defender. Known for his speed, stamina and consistent performances on the right flank, Oduro is expected to bring much-needed stability to Kotoko’s defence.

This signing is seen as a major step in Kotoko’s off-season recruitment strategy, with the club keen to return to title contention. Talks between the two clubs have progressed smoothly, with final paperwork set to be completed today.

Oduro will become the latest addition to Kotoko’s ranks as the Kumasi-based giants aim to return to their glory days under new technical direction.

Official announcement is expected soon.