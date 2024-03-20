Victor Osimhen among key players to miss Super Eagles friendlies against Ghana and Mali 

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is set to sit out Nigeria's upcoming international friendlies against Ghana and Mali due to injuries.

The striker's absence adds to the list of players expected to miss the March international break, including Gabriel Osho, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to face their long-time rivals, Ghana's Black Stars, in Morocco before taking on Mali during the international break.

This follows Nigeria's recent second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were defeated by Ivory Coast in the final on February 11, 2023.

In light of the coaching vacancy left by Jose Peseiro's departure, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Finidi George as the interim head coach for the two crucial friendlies.

George's leadership will be pivotal as the Super Eagles prepare to face Ghana's Black Stars, with whom they share a historic rivalry.

While Nigeria gears up for the encounter, Ghana's Black Stars have already commenced preparations, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting clash between two West African footballing powerhouses on Friday.