Victor Osimhen lashes out at Super Eagles coach Finidi George

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has publicly criticised Super Eagles coach Finidi George, claiming he has lost respect for the gaffer following comments about his unavailability during the recent international break.

Osimhen was excluded from the Super Eagles squad for the just-ended 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin due to an ankle injury. Without Osimhen, Nigeria drew and lost the other respectively leaving them with just three points from their opening four games.

Despite Osimhen's injury, Finidi George suggested that the striker could have still been fit to play in the matches. Osimhen twisted his ankle and was subsequently sidelined for four weeks, leading to further controversy.

In response to these allegations, Osimhen took to Instagram to express his discontent with the coach's remarks, asserting that he had 'lost respect' for Finidi.

“I asked Finidi George to allow me to stay with the players in the camp, but Finidi asked me not to bother and stay with my family,” Osimhen wrote on Instagram.

“I called my teammates before the match to encourage them, but after two bad games, everyone is blaming me even though I wasn’t part of the team.”

Osimhen clarified the extent of his injury, stating, “I got injured in the last minute of our last match. I had an ankle injury that was confirmed on an MRI scan. I won’t allow disrespect from anybody. I won’t allow that stain from anyone. I always play my heart out for Nigeria. I know how many injuries I’ve played with for Nigeria and I played my heart out, but after two bad games, everybody is attacking me."

He concluded his statement by saying, “I have lost every respect I have for him.”

Nigeria currently occupy the fifth spot in their qualifying group with just three points from their opening four games, placing their hopes for the 2026 World Cup qualification in jeopardy.