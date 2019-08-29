Victoria Guimaraes ace Joseph Amoah ruled out for SIX months after successful op to correct hip injury

Portuguese side Victoria Guimaraes will miss the services of injured Joseph Amoah for SIX months after the Ghanaian midfielder underwent surgery to correct a complex hip injury, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old suffered the setback during UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie against Ventspils at home.

It has now been revealed the injury was worse than initially feared after trauma to the right hip with joint damage.

Victoria Guimaraes originally thought Amoah would be out for just three weeks, but after the surgery, the former WAFA SC player would need three more months.

Mensah has been at Guimarães since 2014 and scored the winning goal against Jeunesse Esch in Luxembourg in the club's first match of the season.