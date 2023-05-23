Victory over Kotoku Royals will help us win all our matches - Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale has highlighted the importance of their victory over Kotoku Royals as one that will motivate them to win the rest of their matches in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupines bounced back to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 win over the already relegated Kotoku Royals at Dawu Park on Monday propelling them to re-enter the top four after a while.

While many have ruled the defending champions out of the title race as they trail seven points behind Medeama SC, Gazale believes his team could continue by winning their remaining matches to cause a surprise at the end of the season

“I think this particular match is a motivation match to us because it is an assurance that we assure each other both the technical team and the playing body that in the last four matches, we are not going to drop even a single point and this one is a motivation to us...”

The Porcupine Warriors will return to action against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium