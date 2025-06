Ghanaian Patrick Agyemang has been busy in the MLS preseason, from preparing for another season with Charlotte FC to being called up to play for the U.S. Men's National Team.

WCNC Charlotte sports reporter Danielle Stein goes one-on-one with the star forward ahead of Charlotte's home opener on March 1, 2025 against Atlanta United, talking about Agyemang's USMNT debut and what he's looking forward to this soccer season.