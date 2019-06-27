VIDEO: 2019 Africa Cup of Nations - Only 66 Doves,1 Camel & 19 Sheeps sacrifice can help Black Stars end title drought - Islamic Cleric declares

Self acclaimed clairvoyant Mallam Shamuna Uztaz Jibri has made a staggering claim about what needs to be done before the Black Stars can end their 37-year title drought at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The West Africa giants have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

According to Mallam Jibri, until some sacrifices are made the team will continue to be struggle to end their drought.

Watch the video below;

Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw by the Squirrels of Benin in their opening fixture of Group F on Tuesday.

Kwesi Appiah's side will have to overcome defending champions Cameroon in their second match.

The game is scheduled to come off on Saturday, June 29.