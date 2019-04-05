VIDEO: Accra Lions post 2-0 win over Danbort FC in Division One Special Competition

Accra Lions sneaked past Danbort FC 2-0 at the Accra sports Stadium on Wednesday in the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

A pair of second half goals - the opener from the spot converted by Seth Amoateng and a late gifted goal by Najib Fuseini - sealed the win.

It result got the home team back to winning ways after losing their opener 1-0 at Heart of Lions in Kpando.

Lions were playing their first competitive match at the Accra Sports Stadium since switching their home ground from Tema.

Watch highlight of the match played on Wednesday: