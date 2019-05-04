VIDEO: AFCON-bound Bernard Mensah feels 'GOOD' after injury return

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is delighted to be back on the pitch after recovering from an injury.

The 24-year-old looked set to miss out on Ghana's final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after suffering a clavicle (collar-bone) injury two months ago while playing for Kayserispor.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder picked the injury in the 33rd minute of the match against Besiktas at the Kadir Has Stadium.

The enterprising enforcer was expected to be sidelined for 4-5 weeks, but he ended spending two months on the treatment table.

The injury ruled him out of the Black Stars final AFCON qualifier clash against the Harambee Stars of Kenya but he could realize his dream of representing his nation at the tournament after returning to the pitch with four games to end the campaign.

Mensah joined his teammates on the training ground as they prepare for the clash against Trabzonspor on Monday.

He took to Twitter to express his joy after getting a feel of the ball in two months.

Watch the video below;

FEELS GOOD TOUCHING THE ⚽⚽⚽⚽ 😀😀🌟🌟🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WaPJz1AlAv

— Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) May 4, 2019