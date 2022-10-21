GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 October 2022
VIDEO: Afena-Gyan’s first goal for Italian side Cremonese

Felix Afena-Gyan scored his first goal for Cremonese on Thursday, scoring from close range in their Coppa Italia victory over Modena.

The Ghana striker chested the ball into the net after a free kick hit the crossbar and fell kindly into his path.

 

Prior to Thursday's goal, the youngster had appeared in four Cremonese games without scoring.

The goal is a huge relief for the 19-year-old, who will be expected to build on it to score more goals for Cremonese, who are currently 19th in Serie A.

Cremonese reportedly paid AS Roma 6 million euros to sign Afena-Gyan in August this year.

He agreed to a long-term contract.

