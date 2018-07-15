VIDEO: Afriyie Acquah scores a BRACE in Torino's 14-0 thumping of Bormiese in pre-season friendly

Afriyie Acquah continued his scoring form in pre-season with a brace for Torino in their 14-0 win over lower division side Bormiese on Saturday.

The midfielder climbed off the bench in the second half to score the 10th and 12th goals for the Serie A side.

He stabbed in a spilled ball at the far post after 49 minutes and his second was registered in the 81st minute.

Acquah is eager to better the 22 appearances and one goal scored last season.

He has previously played Palermo, Sampdoria and Parma in the Italian Serie A.

Last summer, the 26-year-old had his future speculated but the much reported move to English Championship side Birmingham City collapsed.

Watch Afriyie Acquah's two goals in the highlights below: