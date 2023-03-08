VIDEO: Ajax star Mohammed Kudus fulfills promise to Stonebwoy on 35th birthday

Mohammed Kudus' love for Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Stonebwoy took a different twist after the Ajax star fulfilled his promise to the singer.

The Ajax midfielder promised to sing for the musician if he wins the Lasse Schone award for goal of the month again. This was after he had won the award for the first time in October 2022.

Kudus' stunning freekick against Sparta Rotterdam scooped the award for the month of February.

The Ghana international took the opportunity to sing a happy birthday song for Stonebwoy, who turned 35 on March 5, 2023.

Kudus is enjoying an amazing campaign, scoring 15 goals across all competitions for the Dutch giants. He was also Ghana's star at the World Cup in Qatar.

