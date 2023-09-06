VIDEO: Akrobeto visits Black Stars ahead of Central African Republic match

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto paid an unexpected visit to the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The popular entertainer interacted with the players and offered words of encouragement as they prepare for the important 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Akrobeto's visit was warmly received by the players, who were thrilled to meet the beloved comedian. The gesture added a lighthearted and motivational touch to the team's preparations for the crucial match.

Black Stars are on the verge of securing qualification for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast and need just one point against CAR to seal their spot. With nine points from five games in the qualifiers, Ghana aim to secure a positive result in Thursday's match.

Akrobeto's visit provided a morale boost to the team as they geared up for this vital encounter.