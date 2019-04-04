VIDEO: Al Jazira star Ernest Asante nets double in 5-1 crushing of Al Ain

UAE-based Ernest Asante registered his second Arabian Gulf League brace on Wednesday in Al Jazira's 5-1 clobbering of giants Al Ain.
The Ghana international opened the scoring after just three minutes when he shot from inside the box after collecting a squared pass from Ali Ahmed Mabkhout.
Mabkhout himself made it two-zero after 28 minutes before Ismail Ahmed pulled on back for Al Ain on 42 minutes.
In stoppage time of the first half, Al Jazira restored their two-goal lead when Nacer Barazite.
Three minutes into the second half, Asante popped up again by going on a solo move before outwitting his marker to plant the ball into the roof to make it 4-1.
Ali Ahmed Mabkhout put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in the 79th minute.
#الجزيرة يشعل المباراة مبكراً..#أسانتي يفتتح التسجيل بعد تمريرة حاسمة من #علي_مبخوت#الجزيرة_العين#دوري_الخليج_العربي#أبوظبي_الرياضية 1 pic.twitter.com/NpvAWCiS99
— قناة أبوظبي الرياضية (@ADSportsTV) April 3, 2019
Second goal
أسانتي يحرز هدف #الجزيرة الرابع في مرمى #العين#دوري_الخليج_العربي #المنصة pic.twitter.com/2GLPdU1yP0
— قناة دبي الرياضية (@dubaisportstv) April 3, 2019