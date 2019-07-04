Video: Algeria and Man City striker Riyad Mahrez hails perfect AFCON organisation

Algeria striker Riyad Mahrez has hailed the organisation of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by praising the facilities for the competition, insisting it has set the stage for his country to achieve 'something amazing' at the tournament in Egypt.

The Desert Foxes are among the early favourites for Africa's flagship football event having won all their three group matches without conceding a goal.

Their victories in a tricky Group C where they saw off Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania set up with their clash with Guinea in Sunday's Round of 16 match at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Manchester City attacker Mahrez, who has been instrumental in the team's successes at the competition, says the good facilities and organisation has ensured that they are performing at their best level.

"We are happy this version of the tournament and the stadiums are very good," the Algeria striker said pointing out that the good facilities for the competition.

"This has made is possible for us to enjoy our matches for our country and we want to achieve something with this generation. We have scored many goals and this is a good start, and it is important that we continue.

"We are a good team in this tournament. We are ambitious, we want to do something amazing, and we have to focus, because this competition is very difficult to win.

"If we do not win anything people will quickly forget us so we must try to win something and we will win and win the matches."

He pointed out that the Egyptian team has a good chance because they are playing in their country and they have a good team that would be difficult to beat.