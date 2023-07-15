VIDEO: Amankwah Forson scores stunner as Red Bull Salzburg thrash Hamburg in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian winger, Amankwah Forson scored a spectacular goal as Red Bull Salzburg thumped German outfit Hamburg 4-1 in a pre-season friendly.

The former WAFA starlet curled home from outside the box to increase his side's lead in exciting game on Saturday morning.

Karim Konate had given the Austrian side an eight minute lead before Dennis Hadzikadunic doubled the scores six minutes later.

Forson made it 3-0 in a dominant half an hour spell, but Hamburg pulled one back before the break after Immanuel Pherai smashed home for the German Bundesliga II side.

After the break, Dorgeles Nene sealed victory for the Austrian champions.

Meanwhile, Red Bull rested Forson for the second friendly on the day with compatriot Daniel Baidoo leading the team to a 3-0 victory over FK Slovacko.

Watch video below: