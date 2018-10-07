Video and pictures: Mubarak Wakaso serious car accident in Spain today

Check out pictures of midfielder Mubarak Wakaso surviving a serious car accident in Spain on Sunday on his journey to play for Ghana.

The midfielder was heading to the town of Loiu, 12 kilometers from Bilbao, to take a flight to his country to join the Black Stars for the match against Sierra Leone.

A picture of his car shows that the right-hand side tire of the car and that side of the vehicle was completely damaged following the crash.

However, the influential player did not require hospital admission and continued with his journey to the airport to catch the flight to his native country in West Africa.

See pictures and video of the accident below:

Estoy muy bien gracias a DIOS 🕋🕌📿🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0Lz3o06ukO