GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

VIDEO: Andre Ayew, Afriyie Acquah and others Surprise Mubarak Wakaso with birthday celebration

Published on: 26 July 2023
VIDEO: Andre Ayew, Afriyie Acquah and others Surprise Mubarak Wakaso with birthday celebration

Ghanaian football stars, including Andre Ayew and Afriyie Acquah, organized a memorable birthday surprise for their teammate, Mubarak Wakaso, on Tuesday, July 25, at Nania Park.

The occasion marked Wakaso's 32nd birthday, and his friends were determined to make it an unforgettable celebration.

The footballers, along with others, playfully showered Wakaso with water and drinks, creating a lively and joyous atmosphere.

To mark the special day, two cakes with Wakaso's image were presented to the talented midfielder.

Expressing his gratitude, Mubarak Wakaso extended heartfelt thanks to his friends for making his birthday truly remarkable.

Currently playing in the Chinese Super League with Shenzhen FC, Wakaso has exhibited his exceptional skills at various clubs, including Elche and Granada. He has also played for teams in Russia, Scotland, Greece, China, and Belgium.

On the international stage, Wakaso has proudly represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup and has been a key player in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The heartwarming surprise and celebration demonstrate the camaraderie and strong bond shared among these Ghanaian football stars, both on and off the pitch.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more