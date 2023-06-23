VIDEO: Andre Ayew and Jordan steal show in All Stars festival match

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan showcased their skills by scoring two goals in an All Stars Festival match held in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region.

The match pitted the Black Stars select side against a local select side comprised of Ghana Premier League players.

It was Andre Ayew who opened the scoring for the Black Stars players, unleashing a powerful shot that found the back of the net. Later in the game, Jordan Ayew added to the tally by converting a penalty awarded to his team.

The Ghana Premier League team had an opportunity to reduce the deficit with a penalty of their own but failed to convert the kick, missing out on a potential goal.

The match drew a large crowd of spectators who eagerly watched the Black Stars players in action. Alongside the Ayew brothers, notable players such as Mubarak Wakaso, Felix Afena Gyan, Kudus Mohammed, and Kamaladeen Sulemana also featured in the game, showcasing their talent on the field.

Watch highlights of the All Stars Festival match below