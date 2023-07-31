VIDEO: Andre Ayew departs Ghana in style, boarding private jet after holidays

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew bid farewell to Ghana in grand fashion as he concluded his off-season holidays.

The football star was captured in a video, shared on social media by spokesperson Fiifi Tackie, boarding a luxurious private jet.

The 32-year-old forward had a delightful holiday in Ghana, engaging in ceremonial matches, street football, and private training sessions. His presence in local football activities was met with excitement by fans.

Currently, a free agent after his loan deal with Nottingham Forest came to an end, Ayew has been attracting numerous offers from various clubs.

However, with a few weeks remaining in the transfer window, he is taking his time to carefully consider his options before making a decision on his future.

Reports also suggest that Ayew has received tempting offers from Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.